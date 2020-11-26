1/1
Irene Schiffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHIFFER - Irene (nee Olson) 72, of Allentown, PA on November 1, 2020 (All Saints Day). Formerly of East Islip and Hicksville NY, Irene leaves behind her devoted husband Vincent, loving sons Daniel (Nicole), John (Elsa), and Thomas; adored grandchildren Angelica, Vince, Louis, Isabella and John Anthony; loving sisters Christine, Kathleen (Tommy) and brother William (Stewart); nephews James (Lori) and Evan William, niece Bryn (Billy) and grandniece Sloane. Interment of ashes is planned for the spring at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Celebration of her life is ongoing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved