SCHIFFER - Irene (nee Olson) 72, of Allentown, PA on November 1, 2020 (All Saints Day). Formerly of East Islip and Hicksville NY, Irene leaves behind her devoted husband Vincent, loving sons Daniel (Nicole), John (Elsa), and Thomas; adored grandchildren Angelica, Vince, Louis, Isabella and John Anthony; loving sisters Christine, Kathleen (Tommy) and brother William (Stewart); nephews James (Lori) and Evan William, niece Bryn (Billy) and grandniece Sloane. Interment of ashes is planned for the spring at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Celebration of her life is ongoing.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 26, 2020.