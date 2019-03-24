Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Irene Steiner Notice
STEINER - Irene C., 87, of Far-mingdale, NY passed away March 21, 2019. Loving wife of the late Merle. Cherished mother of Paul, Alan (Maureen), Todd (Michelle) and Joan Messina (Vito). Devoted grandmother of nine grandchilren. Dear sister of Alice Bratro, Ron Steiger, Lois Kraft and the late John Steiger. Visitation will be Monday, 4 to 8 PM, at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Conklin St. (Hempstead Tpke.) Farmingdale, NY. Funeral Service 11 AM Tuesday at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, followed by interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Information for donations may be found at www.arthurfwhite.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2019
