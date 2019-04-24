|
|
SWIENCKI - Irene (Nee Andrews) on April 19, 2019 of Syosset, N.Y. Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Loving mother of Theodore, John (Joan), Thomas and Janice. Dear grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 6. Also survived by one brother Robert. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, N.Y. Visiting Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass 9:45am Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019