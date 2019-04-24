Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
For more information about
Irene Swiencki
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Swiencki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Swiencki

Notice Condolences Flowers

Irene Swiencki Notice
SWIENCKI - Irene (Nee Andrews) on April 19, 2019 of Syosset, N.Y. Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Loving mother of Theodore, John (Joan), Thomas and Janice. Dear grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 6. Also survived by one brother Robert. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, N.Y. Visiting Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass 9:45am Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beney Funeral Home
Download Now