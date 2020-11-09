TAYLOR - Irene R. on November 3, 2020 a long time resident of Westbury, NY. Beloved wife of (late) Wardell. Loving mother of Valerie Taylor Hamilton, Michael Wardell Taylor, and Beverly Diane Taylor. Loving grandmother of Gary and Nicole. Dear cousin to Gloria Williams. Also survived by her son-in-law, Gary V. Hamilton, many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends. Services to be held in St. Louis, MO. Irene will be laid to rest with her late husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Donohue-Cecere Funeral Home, Westbury, N.Y. donohue-cecere.com