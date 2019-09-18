Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter The Apostle,
Islip Terrace., NY
Interment
Following Services
Pinelawn Memorial Park.
TURNES - Irene K. (Karitsky) formerly of Brooklyn, NY, Islip Terrace, NY, Windermere, FL and Watertown, MA, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her parents Sam and Fanny Karitsky, five sisters and her beloved husband Dr. Ignatius ("Bunny") Turnes. Loving mother of Catherine Turnes Bravo and son-in-law Dr. Stephen Bravo. Cherished grandmother of Teresa, Maria, and Anthony Bravo. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 20th from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm, at the Albrecht, Bruno, and O'Shea Funeral Home: 62 Carleton Ave. (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY) East Islip, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 21st, 9:30 am at St. Peter The Apostle, Islip Terrace. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
