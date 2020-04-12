|
SNIDER - Iris, age 67. Passed on April 6, 2020 due to complications from coronavirus. She spent her life caring for others as a Registered Nurse & Physician Assistant, while battling her own Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. She is survived by her daughter Rachael, sister Danni, brother-in-law Jeff, brother Eric, nieces Raianna, Alexis, and Emma, nephew Austin & many friends who loved her dearly. She will be missed tremendously. A mem-orial/celebration of life will be done when we're all able to congregate again.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020