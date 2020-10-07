BERKLEY - Irma L., 91, of Glen Cove on October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William. Cherished mother of Susan Graham, William R. Berkley III, Peggy (Jack) Marshall, Tish (Timothy) Warner and Timothy Berkley. Devoted Grandmother of 14, and Great-Grandmother of 8. Long time parishioner, lay minister serving on the ministry of consolation and choir member of St. Boniface Martyr Church. Active member of the Glen Cove Senior Center. Visiting Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9AM St. Boniface Martyr Church, 146 Glen Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Glen Cove SAGE Foundation.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 7, 2020.