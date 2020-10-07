1/
Irma L. Berkley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERKLEY - Irma L., 91, of Glen Cove on October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William. Cherished mother of Susan Graham, William R. Berkley III, Peggy (Jack) Marshall, Tish (Timothy) Warner and Timothy Berkley. Devoted Grandmother of 14, and Great-Grandmother of 8. Long time parishioner, lay minister serving on the ministry of consolation and choir member of St. Boniface Martyr Church. Active member of the Glen Cove Senior Center. Visiting Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9AM St. Boniface Martyr Church, 146 Glen Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Glen Cove SAGE Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Boniface Martyr Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Whitting Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved