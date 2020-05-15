|
WERNER - Irma (nee Romaniello) 100 years of giving of herself and her love to everyone in her world. Born May 19, 1920 in Copiague NY. Irma left her earthly home to join with our Lord Jesus in Heaven May 9, 2020, just 10 day short of her 100th birthday. Irma married James (Jimtny) on June 4, 1939. They honeymooned 1 day at the New York World's Fair in Flushing NY. They raised three wonderful sons Jim Jr. (Marianne), Donald (Carol), and Jerry (Lorraine). She spoiled 9 grandchildren Diane Burke, Michele Gruver, Judy Huck, Chris, Gary, Peter, lil Jimmy III, Billy, and Brian, she was blessed with 17 great-grandchildren. Irma is survived by her sister Eleanor Kachetis 98 years young and together they had nine brothers and sisters including Gina Zito, Joe Zito, Hamlet Zito, John Zito, Mary Weremeichik, Josephine Criscuolo, Rose Grusmano, Enis Conley, and Irma's twin - Agnes Delebro. Irma shared her love with 63 nephews. and nieces.A staunch Islander fan she attended many games and she was in the Nassau Coliseum to witness the Islanders winning 2 of their 4 Stanley Cups. She gave of herself unselfishly helping so many family members who had serious illnesses. She was relentless at giving of herself to relatives in dire need. She was loved by everyone she touched. Born in Copiague, she and Jimmy raised their family in Bellmore NY, they moved to West Babylon where husband Jimmy passed in 1978. In 1990. Irma then moved to Copiague at Cambridge Square Condo-miniums. She worked passionately for her customers well into her 90's. In 2015 she moved to Dominican Village Assisted living in Amityville NY. Due to Covid-19, there will be no wake, and Irma will be interred May 19, at Saint Charles Cemetery Farmingdale NY. www.dandreabrosfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2020