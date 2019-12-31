|
BOTTO - Irwin M., born 10-17-29 and passed away on 12-29-19. Irv was born and lived in Hicksville all his life. Predeceased by his wife Cissie, loving father of James Botto (Monica), Francis Venezia (Robert), Joanne Cory (Richard), John Botto (Diane) and Michael Botto (Patricia). Cherished grandfather of 15: Lauren Rawls (Nicholas), Kaitlin Logan (Paul), Alyssa Hughes (Kyle), Elizabeth Schiliro (John), Daniel Venezia (Amanda), Joanna Venezia, Michael Venezia, Richard Cory, Matthew Cory, Christopher Cory, John Botto, Christopher Botto, Kimberly Botto, Joseph Botto and Nicholas Botto. Loving great-grandfather of 6: Nicholas Rawls, Madeline Rawls, Brady Rawls, Connor Logan, Reese Logan and James Schiliro. Irwin's many accomplishments: past President and founder of Botto Mechanical Corporation, a major Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning Company in the New York and Metropolitan area. He was past President of the NY State Association of Plumbing Heating and Cooling Contractors. The past President of the Mechanical Contractors Association of the Greater New York area. He was an original trustee of the Hicksville Gregory Museum and past recipient of Holy Trinity H.S. Hall of Fame Honors. He truly epitomized the saying "A life Well Lived". The Botto Family will receive friends on Thursday and Friday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Mass of Christian Burial, Holy Family RC Church, Hicksville NY on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 9:45am. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Holy Trinity Diocesan H.S. Scholarship Fund, 98 Cherry Lane, Hicksville in his memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020