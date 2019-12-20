|
STEVENS - Isabel L.. (nee Farrell) of East Northport, on December 18, 2019. Former switchboard operator at Carillon Nursing Home. Active member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Morning Star #899. Devoted lifelong NY Mets fan. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Joanne) Stevens, Jean (Peter) Sabia and Susan (Kevin) Luning. Devoted grandmother of Andrew Sabia, Steven Sabia, Kelley (Ryan) Nimmo, Sean Stevens, Jessica Luning, Melissa Luning and Kevin Luning. Cherished great grandmother of Declan Nimmo. Caring aunt of Eileen (Arthur) Fredrickson. Reposing Sunday 2-5pm & 7-9pm at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave., Northport. Funeral Mass 10:45 Monday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport. Interment to follow at St. Philip Neri Cemetery. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 20, 2019