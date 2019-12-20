Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
East Northport, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabel Stevens Notice
STEVENS - Isabel L.. (nee Farrell) of East Northport, on December 18, 2019. Former switchboard operator at Carillon Nursing Home. Active member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Morning Star #899. Devoted lifelong NY Mets fan. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Joanne) Stevens, Jean (Peter) Sabia and Susan (Kevin) Luning. Devoted grandmother of Andrew Sabia, Steven Sabia, Kelley (Ryan) Nimmo, Sean Stevens, Jessica Luning, Melissa Luning and Kevin Luning. Cherished great grandmother of Declan Nimmo. Caring aunt of Eileen (Arthur) Fredrickson. Reposing Sunday 2-5pm & 7-9pm at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave., Northport. Funeral Mass 10:45 Monday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport. Interment to follow at St. Philip Neri Cemetery. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -