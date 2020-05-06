|
|
DALY - Isabella (nee Boyle) died peacefully on April 29, 2020 in Greenport, after a long and beautiful life. Born in County Tyrone Ireland, Bella, as she was lovingly called, immigrated to America in 1929 with her mother, father, aunt and brother. Bella was the oldest of 8 children and widowed 3 times during her life. She is predeceased by her husband of 21 years, Bernard F. Dougherty, her 2nd husband of 21 years, Joseph P. Mahoney and her 3rd husband of 9 years, Vincent P. Daly. She is also predeceased by her brothers Edward F., James P., and William J. Boyle, her sister Anna Murphy, her brother-in-law Charles McKenna, sister-in law Margaret Boyle and her grandson Seth Dougherty. She is survived by her sister Mary McKenna, brothers Thomas G. and John B. Boyle, and her sisters-in-law Kate, Mary, Lillian and Anne Boyle; four children, Thomas Dougherty, Ronnie Van Valin, Patrick Dougherty and Rosemary Batcheller; eleven grandchildren, Jennifer and Rebeckah Dougherty, Kristin, Noah and Cheryl Gunnip, Cory Van Valin, Kevin Dougherty, Kellie Tuttle and Samantha and Andrew Batcheller; eleven great grandchildren, Ryan, Hailey, Bryce, Sebastian, Kelina, Jacob, Chandler, Jordyn, Victoria, Leanne and Aurora and one great-great grandchild Marley. She will be buried at Long Island National Cemetery under the direction of Thomas A. Glynn Funeral Home. A memorial Mass and repass will be held at a future date.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020