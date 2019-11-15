|
MCFADDEN - Isabelle M., 96, of Wantagh, NY, peacefully passed away October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. McFadden, Jr. Loving mother of Robert III (Bernice), William (Ann), Cathryn (Michael Morrison), Jerry (Marian), Patricia (Michael Leccese), Susan and Donna. Cherished grandmother of Dawn, Kimberly, William, John, Jennifer, Michael, Douglas, Robert, Heather, and Kenneth. Great grandmother of 16. Loving companion of Tammy, her dog. Isabelle was a Wonderful wife, Caring mother, and a Loving friend to many. She will be missed greatly by everyone's heart she touched. May she Rest in Peace. Join her family for a Memorial service on November 17, 2019 from 2-5 at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon, NY 11702, 631-669-2400. In lieu of flowers, donations to in her memory are appreciated. Please leave condolences at www.Boyd-Spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2019