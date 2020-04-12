|
MCLAUGHLIN - J. Stewart, Esq. January 22, 1938 April 8, 2020. Born on January 22, 1938 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, Stewart graduated from Bay Shore High School in 1955. Upon graduation, he attended Brown University, from which he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1959. He then went on to obtain his Bachelor of Law degree from Cornell University Law School, graduating in 1962. He was admitted to practice law in that year and worked for two years at MONY as a staff attorney in their Law Department in New York City. During that time, he obtained a Master of Laws from New York University in Taxation. He also became a member of St. Andrew's Society of the State of New York and the New York Athletic Club, both memberships which he maintained until his death. In June of 1964, he returned to Bay Shore, where he had a general practice of law for over 50 years. During his career, Stewart was also the Attorney for the Kismet Fire District from it's establishment in 1973 until 2012. Stewart also served as the Village Attorney for the Village of Ocean Beach for 9 years under Mayor Arthur Silsdorf. Within his community he served on the Board of Directors of Southside Hospital for over 20 years, and Chairman of the Board for 4 years. As Chairman, he helped to lead Southside to become a sponsored institution of the North Shore Health System, now Northwell, and served on their Board of Directors for 5 years. In his role, he also served on the N.Y.S. Hospital Trustees Board and on the Board of the Healthcare Association of New York State. His experience in healthcare enabled him to embark on a second era of his career, when he was appointed Receiver for Brunswick Hospital Center, Inc. by The Honorable Peter Fox Cohalan, Justice of the Supreme Court in December 2001. Over the past 19 years, his role developed and changed as the receivership ended. Stewart continued on as an active member of their Governing Board, Acting President, and Corporate Compliance Officer, roles he relished. In addition to his involvement in healthcare, he was an active member of a variety of local organizations. He served on the Board of Trustees of Dowling College, and on the Board of Oakwood Cemetery, where he also served as President. In addition, he followed in his grandfather's and father's footsteps and was a long-standing member of the Bay Shore Rotary Club. He used their motto of "Service Above Self" as a guiding force in his life. As a lifelong member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Bay Shore, he served as both Warden and Vestry member. Stewart's honors were many and well deserved, but he was proudest of his induction into the Bay Shore High School Hall of Fame as part of their Inaugural Class in 2002. His father, the former Principal of Bay Shore High School, was inducted the following year. He is survived by his devoted wife, Laura King McLaughlin, his daughter, Molly McLaughlin Milligan (husband Sean Ryan Milligan), and his granddaughter, Whitney Stewart Milligan, who at age 2.5 is already showing glimmers of her namesake's personality: notably his independent spirit and dry sense of humor. He also leaves behind his extended family, including his cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. They will miss his patient wisdom most of all. Burial will be private, with a Memorial to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Southside Hospital through the Foundation Office at 614 Main Street, Islip, NY 11751, or St. Peter's-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 500 S Country Road, Bay Shore, NY 11706.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020