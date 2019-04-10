Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Dafgard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack A. Dafgard

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jack A. Dafgard Notice
DAFGARD - Jack A., on April 8, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Eleanor. Beloved father of Jack, Thomas, Carolann Mihalik (Don), and Kathleen Morrone (Michael). Cherished grand-father of Jimmy, Chelsea, Nicholas, Brianna, Alexandra, Jennifer, and Michael. Loving great grandfather of Brayden. Friends may visit Thursday 2-4:30 PM and 7-9:30 PM at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10:15 AM at Notre Dame RC Church, New Hyde Park, NY. Interment to follow at All Faiths Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
Download Now