DAFGARD - Jack A., on April 8, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Eleanor. Beloved father of Jack, Thomas, Carolann Mihalik (Don), and Kathleen Morrone (Michael). Cherished grand-father of Jimmy, Chelsea, Nicholas, Brianna, Alexandra, Jennifer, and Michael. Loving great grandfather of Brayden. Friends may visit Thursday 2-4:30 PM and 7-9:30 PM at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10:15 AM at Notre Dame RC Church, New Hyde Park, NY. Interment to follow at All Faiths Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019