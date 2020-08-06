Jack Corcoran

1/
CORCORAN - Jack of Huntington, NY passed away on August 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Husband of Sally Corcoran. Beloved father of Jack (Tina), Cathy (Bobby) Gazza, Carol (Eddie) Wujick, Janet (Bill) Milanese, Brian (Anita), the late Kevin (Janet) and Colleen (Todd) Schramm. Cherished grandfather of 28 and great-grandfather of 5. Survived by Carol O'Donnell the devoted mother of their children. Jacks hard work and entrepreneurial spirit lead to the success of his business, Jack A Corcoran Marble of Huntington Station. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:15 AM St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Huntington. Burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. www.jacobsenfuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
09:15 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Huntington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
