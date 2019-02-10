Services Hobbs Funeral Home - South Portland - South Portland 230 Cottage Road South Portland , ME 04106 207-799-4472 For more information about Jack CAMPBELL Resources More Obituaries for Jack CAMPBELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack D. CAMPBELL

1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers CAMPBELL - Jack D., passed away in his sleep on February 3, 2019 at his residence in Piper Shores, Scarborough, ME. He was 92 years old. Jack was born in Los Angeles, CA on November 13, 1926. He graduated from Fairfax High School and then joined the US Navy where he was as a navigator and radio operator on PBY airplanes. After his service he studied art and industrial design at Los Angeles City College and at Art Center College of Design in where he earned a degree in Industrial design. After graduating from college Jack took off to the big city lights of New York City where he worked on Madison Avenue for 40 years with various design consultants. He had a rewarding career in advertising and package design. Some of his designs included Breck Shampoo, Maxwell House (Good To The Last Drop) and Fig Newton cookies. He retired as the art director for Sterling Drug International where his advertising and design work were predominately in South America. While Jack was living and working in Manhattan he met the love of his life, Marilyn Tostenrud, at a mutual friend's party. Marilyn was from Aberdeen, SD and she came to New York City to study at Julliard and Columbia College. They married at the Lutheran Church in East Northport, NY and lived in Northport, NY on Norwood Avenue for 60 years. Their home was known as "The Campbell House." Jack commuted to Manhattan by train during his career, but he also found time to be involved with civic activities in Northport. They included the Northport Historical Society (Marilyn was the founder), The Homeowners Association, president of political parties, The Planning Board, School Board and he was the Mayor of Northport. He also painted and taught a few classes at Parson School of Design in Manhattan. Marilyn was a music teacher at Ocean Avenue School (in Northport) as well as a piano teacher in their home. They had a love of classical music and were avid members of the New York Philharmonic. When Jack retired he pursued his interest in architectural design. His designs included home renovations, home additions and home designs. His daughter Halla owns and lives in a home Jack designed specifically for her. Jack and Marilyn loved to travel especially to Scotland. They would always bring home something made from the Campbell Clan tartan. He was a keen sailor and had many boats during his life. They ranged in sizes from small to midsized but one thing they all had in common was character. One of his favorite sailboats was an unusual wooden hulled vessel that was built in England. It looked a bit like a turtle so he named it Mock Turtle. It was quite the sight in Northport Harbor. He eventually sold it to Stewart Brand of The Whole Earth Catalog. In 2001 Jack and Marilyn moved to Piper Shores Retirement Community in Scarborough ME. They loved the state of Maine, especially the coastline and the city of Portland. They were "Piper Shores Pioneers" as they were involved with the original design, participated in the ground-breaking ceremony and were one of the first couples to move in. Jack was involved in several committees at Piper Shores. He and Marilyn greatly enjoyed the Portland Symphony and he taught art classes at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute for the University of Southern Maine. Jack will be remembered for his friendly and outgoing personality. He was social and gregarious, always the first person to say hello and engage you in conversation. His quick wit and endearing charm will be greatly missed. He is predeceased by his wife Marilyn who passed away in 2007. Jack is survived by his three children; sons Douglas and Duncan and daughter Halla, two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices