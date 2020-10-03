1/1
Jack DaSILVA
1928 - 2020
DaSILVA - Jack. On September 30, 2020 Jack DaSilva left us to join the Lord at the age of 92. Jack is the husband of Mary DaSilva with whom he was married for 66 years. He is survived by his brother Joseph; daughter Linda; his son Greg and wife Linda Grant and his grandchildren: Sasha DaSilva Stillwagon and husband Lee, Ashley DaSilva and Rakee DaSilva. Jack was born on June 15, 1928 in Portugal and at the age of three, he immigrated to the United States. Jack attended Woodrow Wilson Vocational High School and served as a Sargent in the US Army 82nd Airborne Ranger Infantry during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, Jack joined his family construction business until his retirement in 1997. Jack worked on numerous construction projects including the World Trade Center, New York World's Fair and the Linac Tunnel on Long Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 440 St Joseph St, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will take place at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elmont, NY.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 3, 2020.
