Jack Domanick12-16-18 A heart is not measured By how much you loved But by how much You were loved... It is difficult to believe that 1 year has passed since you were taken from me. I blinked my eyes and you were gone, my whole world changed in that moment. Thank you for loving me and giving me 47 wonderful years filled with so many loving memories. We had a love like no other, we were best friends. There was nothing we couldn't do together! You made me feel so safe and will always be the love of my life. It is so difficult to go on with my life without you by my side. Time has not healed anything, it has only taught us to live with the pain. We were truly blessed to have you in our lives. We speak of you often. You will never be forgotten. Things may not be "copacetic" for us now, but I have faith that it will be again someday. My heart will always belong to you. Until we meet again and I hold you in my arms once more, "Nastrovia" My Love. Your Loving Wife Patti, Adoring Children and Grandchildren
Published in Newsday on Dec. 16, 2019