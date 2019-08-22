Home

O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
(631) 744-1001
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis DeMontfort R.C. Church
Sound Beach, NY
MCNULTY - Jack 88, of the Bronx and Floral Park, on August 20, 2019. Korean War Veteran and retired FDNY Captain, Engine 312 and the Thomas A. Kenny Medal recipient. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Bettianne. Survived by his loving children Jack McNulty (Terry), Kathy Harten (Rusty), Mark McNulty (Paula) and Christine Antoneck (Rich). Cherished by his fifteen grandchildren. Devoted brother to Patsy O'Grady. Memorial Visitation will be held at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764 on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Friday at St. Louis DeMontfort R.C. Church, Sound Beach. Inurnment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2019
