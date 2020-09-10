1/
Jack Oconnor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'CONNOR - Jack , 78, of Stony Brook, NY passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Jack is a larger than life figure to all who knew him and a devoted family man. He is survived by Regina, their three children Elizabeth Hahm (Will), Kathleen Morrisroe (Eugene), and Drew O'Connor (Jennifer), as well as their eight grand-children. Visitation at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY Friday September 11, 2020 from 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass is Saturday, September 12, 9:30am at St James RC Church, Setauket, NY. In lieu of Flowers, donations to St. Jude, or Hope House Ministries would be greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St James RC Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved