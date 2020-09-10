Jack Oconnor

O'CONNOR - Jack , 78, of Stony Brook, NY passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Jack is a larger than life figure to all who knew him and a devoted family man. He is survived by Regina, their three children Elizabeth Hahm (Will), Kathleen Morrisroe (Eugene), and Drew O'Connor (Jennifer), as well as their eight grand-children. Visitation at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY Friday September 11, 2020 from 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass is Saturday, September 12, 9:30am at St James RC Church, Setauket, NY. In lieu of Flowers, donations to St. Jude, or Hope House Ministries would be greatly appreciated.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store