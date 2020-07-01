R ICHMOND - Jack William, of New York City passed Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Salisbury, CT. Jack was born in Mineola, NY on September 13, 1931, the first born of Minnie Silberlicht Richmond and Saul Richmond. Jack choose not to pursue a career in the family business, at Richmond Hardware, and at twenty-five, moved to Istanbul. He tutored adolescent Turks in English and discovered the joys of linguistics. He returned to New York and became an ESL instructor at Columbia University where he earned his M.A. Jack was a fine sailor, great cook and an aficionado of the Broadway Musical. As a Professor, he would teach American idiomatic English through the lyrics to a Broadway Show. He would treat the entire class to a buffet dinner in his apartment and then take them to the show on Broadway. After each show, he arranged to have his students meet the stars back stage. Legends like Ethel Merman, Mary Martin, Carol Channing and Gwen Verdon were enchanted to be part of the process.Jack Richmond was the extended family's official Pied Piper, taking a dozen preteen nieces, nephews and cousins to the Barnum and Bailey Circus. He introduced his brothers, their dates and spouses to the theater, French food and Bordeaux wines. He opened the door to everything that was fun in the world. Generosity of spirit fails to capture what it was like to be in his light; he would have never wanted you to be in his shadow. Jack will live on as family and friends think of him when seeing a show, sailing calm waters, cooking a special meal, tasting a fine Bordeaux or humming a Broadway show tune; connecting those joyful experiences with the very unique moment they shared with Jack. Jack William Richmond is survived by his devoted brothers and their spouses: Burt, (Diane Fitzgerald), Alan, (Portia Morrison) of Chicago, and Paul (Jan Richmond) of Bradenton, FL. His nieces and nephew: Allyson Masters, Melanie Richmond, (Mitch Hayne), Bruce Richmond, (Kathy Richmond), Wendi Richmond-Brown, (Matthew Brown) Anne Richmond, and his loving, dedicated spouse, together with Jack for 38 years, Kevin T. Wilson of New York City. Following Covid-19 Protocols, committal is private. Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the following: NYU, Langone Medical Center- Fresco Institute for Parkinson's and Movement Disorder, NY, NY.Noble Horizons, Salisbury, CT.







