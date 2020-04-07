Home

SAND - Jack died April 2, at home in East Quogue after a steady decline in health. He was 89. Born John Frederick Sand on February 13, 1931 to Catherine and John Sand, he grew up in Stewart Manor. While attending Sewanaka High School, Jack met Helen Polkosnik, whom he married in 1952. Six months later, Jack enlisted in the Navy, serving on the WASP untill 1954. Upon his return from service, he resumed work at the Sperry Corporation as an engineering technical assistant. He worked for Sperry for 20 years. During this time, Jack and Helen had three daughters, Jaqueline, Ellen and Margaret. They lived in Wantagh. Jack retired at 62 in 1993 from the FDNY as a radio repair mechanic. He and Helen retired to East Quogue. Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Helen, their three daughters, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandaughter. He will be missed by all.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2020
