VERO Jack W. also known as Jackie V. of "The Styles" in the Doo Wop Music Circuit, passed away in his 72nd year at his residence in Florida. Born in the Bronx, NY, he moved to Ronkonkoma, LI with his family in the 1950'S. Music was Jack's passion since he picked up a saxophone as a young child. Jack's parents Lena and Joe were visited by folks in the music industry wanting to give Jack formal musical training as they stated they believed Jack's musical talent was "Protege Level". Jack went on to co-found The Styles with his cousin Louis Pesce. The Styles produced their first record on the Serene Record Label, "Scarlet Angel" and "You Gotta Go Go Go". The Styles were on 5 record labels the last being commissioned by the "Collectables Record Label" in 2006 VOL. I AND VOL.II The Styles Jackie V. and Joey Diamond Doo Wop and Blue Eyed Soul. Jack was most proud to share the stage with, his cousin Louis Pesce the founder of the group, his brother Joey V. and his son J. Rocco AKA "Joey Diamond". Jack entertained all over Long Island with his family in the Styles group. When Jack retired he brought his musical talent of the Styles to South West Florida where he entertained with his son Joey at numerous venues for almost 2 decades. Jack's absolute joy was entertaining his fans and friends and getting to know them on a personal level and Jack was known as "The Golden Tenor of New York and Southwest Florida". Jack's second and equal passion was law enforcement and he served as a public safety officer fir the beaches, parks and marinas for a Long Island Municipality for more than 23 years till he retired with his wife to Florida. Jack at the age of 15, met his wife Padgett when she was 13 and hired his group to back up her girls group for an audition at CO-ED Record in New York City. The girls group did not impress the record company but Jack and Padgett became an item and celebrated their 51st anniversary this year. Padgett became Jack's number one fan and promoter throughout their lives together. When Jack became ill and was confined to the hospital for 6 weeks this past summer, to cheer Jack up four YouTube videos on the Padgett Production Channel were posted of Jack's performances, with intentions of posting many more in the future and eventually doing an e-mail blast to fans and friends as a tribute to "Jackie V". Jack was a perfectionist in his performances "With the Show Must Go On Attitude" and wanting to give his best to his fans and friends who came to the shows, Jack was a staunch supporter of law enforcement, he volunteered his time at the Southwest Florida Military Museum and they put him in charge of security, He was a member of the Southwest Florida Sheriff's Assoc. (and they honored him with a write up in their publication) A member "Commemorative Air Force" honoring him with the title of CAF Colonel. Jack was predeceased in death by his brother Joey Vero, his mother Lena, and his father Joseph. Jack leaves behind his loving wife Padgett, his loving son Joseph R. Vero, his brother-in-law in blue John Reiter and beloved sister-in-law Linda Reiter, beloved sister-in-law Roberta Glasser and family, beloved sister-in-law Diann Ladouceur and family, beloved sister-in-law Evelyn Pszolkowski and family. Jack suffered from CHF for many months but he was a trooper all the way. Jack was a devoted and loving father to his partner in crime on the stage Joseph R. Vero, and a devoted and loving husband to his wife Padgett. One of Jack's favorite songs "Without a Song" "A Man is Born But He's No Good No How Without A Song" GOD SPEED JACKIE V. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Monday. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00AM St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Ronkonkoma, NY. Interment following Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. Visiting Monday 4-8PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 14, 2019