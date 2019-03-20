|
DONALDSON - Jacob G., 90 on March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Grace. Loving father of Jim (Debra), Bob (Anne Marie), Kathy (Neil) Price, Terry (Bill Hawkins) Donaldson, Patty (Kevin White) Donaldson, Mary (Stuart) Mayrick, Eileen (Bill) Petroski, Joe (Alex), and the late John. Cherished grand- father of 11 and great-grandfather of 6. Visitation M.A Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station Thursday 7-9PM and Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral service Friday evening at the funeral home. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2019