YOUNG - Jacob J. "Jack" of Smithtown, Long Island, NY, passed away on February 23, 2019. Jack began his career as an Airline Manager of Braniff Airways and became the International Airline Manager of South African Airways at JFK Airport. Having graduated from Farleigh Dickenson University, he was a global world traveler along with his beloved wife, Lucy, during their 59+ years of marriage. Surviving, besides his wife, are his four children: Brian (Anne) of Great Meadows, NJ; Cheri (Richard) Gostic of Wading River, NY; Karen Halber of Manorville, NY and Leslie (Geoff) Young Whitfield of Lincoln, England. Jack cherished his nine grandchildren: Katelyn, Michelle and Cari Gostic; Adam, Jillian and Stephanie Young; Catherine and Sarah Whitfield and Matthew Halber. Besides being a wine connoisseur, Jack loved opera and was an avid NY Yankee fan. There will be no Visitation. His funeral Mass will be on Thursday, February 28th, 10:30am. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Kings Park, NY, followed by burial at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery Farmingdale, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019
