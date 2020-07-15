Jacob Kersten

KERSTEN - Jacob resident of Glen Head in his 93rd year on July 9. Beloved husband of the late Jean Kersten. Loving father to Richard, Fred, Barbara J. and Scott (Barbara A). Grandfather to Andrea, Rachel, Jessica and Timothy. Jacob proudly served his country in the United States Army starting in 1945 until he completed his service as a 2nd Lt. from the NYNG Reserves. Scout leader for BSA. Retired Industrial engineer - Lucent Technologies. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to DAV.ORG
Memorial and Interment will be private.