MERTZ-Jacob "Jack" Raymond Mertz of the Villages, Florida went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Born March 14, 1935, he was the son of Jacob & Clara Mertz. He graduated from Manhattan College and received his MBA from NYU. He had an extensive business career with Equitable Life, IBM, Goodbody, Kings Park State Hospital, Northrop-Grumman, St. John's Home For Boys, Keyspan, Newsday, and J.W.Dye Training Center. He faithfully served his country in the Army at home and overseas and also served on the Board of Directors of Suffolk Co. Girl Scouts, CERT, and the Florida Dept. of Children & Families. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed photography, game nights, and family get togethers. He is survived by wife Joan, daughter Patricia, son James, former wife Patricia, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandkids,and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Howard, by sister Madeline Knatz, and grandson Kyle Ness. A memorial service will be held 8:30 am Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, the Villages, FL. Memorial donations can be made to Catholic Charities, or a . Online condolences can be expressed at Hiers-Baxley.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 13, 2019