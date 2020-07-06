DOUGHERTY - Jacqueline A., 89, of Baldwin, NY on July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Dougherty. Loving mother of Jean Ann McCormick (Peter), Thomas P. Dougherty, Jr. (Susan), Timothy M. Dougherty (Lorraine), Kevin F. Dougherty (Marleen), Terence A. Dougherty (Tina) and Gail K. Ofgant (Jeffrey). Also survived by 20 loving grand-children and 7 great-grandchildren. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. fullertonfhny.com