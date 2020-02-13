|
FERRISO - Jacquline Anne, 72 on February 10, 2020. February10, 2020. Lifelong resident of Wantagh, NY. Beloved wife of 43 years to Lawrence. Loving and dedicated mom to Carissa (John) and Alicia. Sister to to Edward (Bonnie) Buonocore. Cherished Aunt and Great-Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Thoughtful friend. Loved to travel, dance and spend time with family and friends.1961 United States Amateur roller skating champion. 1962 New York State Roller skating champion. Ministry of Consolation vulunteer of 20 years. St. Agnes Medal of Service Recipient. Dunkin Donuts enthusiast. Faith over fear. Family will receive friends to celebrate Jackie's life at the Wantagh Abbey Funeral Home, 3374 Park Ave., Wantagh, NY. Thursday 7-9 pm Friday 2-4, 7-9pm Funeral Mass Saturday at 10am at St. Barnabas RC Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY. Entombment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2020