BARTON - Jacqueline, of Freeport, NY passed away on May 5, 2020 peacefully at home with family by her side. Born September 1930 in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, to the late Thomas and Agnes (McDougal) Buckingham. She married her beloved husband, Thomas, in Montreal and moved to Kew Gardens, NY in 1956 where she raised her 3 children. Jackie worked at The Promenade Nursing Home in Rockaway Park for 19 years as the Recreational Director making many friends and lasting memories. In 1978 Jackie and Tom moved to Freeport, NY. This home provided them a place to host weddings, birthdays, Easter egg hunts, refuge from Hurricane Sandy and a beautiful water view from their deck. Jackie leaves behind her husband Tom, children David and Eva Barton, Judy and Gerry Martire, Patty and Tommy McClinchy as well as 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Honorific gathering is pending.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020