|
|
LUCARELLI - Jacqueline Bernadette, age 71 of Canton, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 29 at 10:00am at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church with Father Victor Reyes officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 125 Hillside Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm. The funeral will be Thursday, April 4 at 10:00am at St. Anne's Parish in Garden City, NY. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lucarelli family.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2019