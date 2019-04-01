Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 354-0634
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Parish
Garden City, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Lucarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Bernadette Lucarelli

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline Bernadette Lucarelli Notice
LUCARELLI - Jacqueline Bernadette, age 71 of Canton, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 29 at 10:00am at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church with Father Victor Reyes officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 125 Hillside Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm. The funeral will be Thursday, April 4 at 10:00am at St. Anne's Parish in Garden City, NY. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lucarelli family.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
Download Now