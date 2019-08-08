|
DAVIS- Jacqueline (nee Frank) of Babylon Village passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Tom; daughters and sons-in-law Jill and John, Kim and Vincent and Alison and Adam; grand-children Sarah, Lucas, Greyson, Caleb and Quinn; and beloved sister of Eileen Scarantino. Her life's work includes providing a supportive household for her family, understanding the other person's point of view, and offering a listening ear to those in need. Her memory lives on in ball-field bleachers, yellow jeeps, monarch butterflies, and the hearts of all who loved her. Memorial service on Saturday 3-8 pm at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St., Babylon Village. www.boyd-spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2019