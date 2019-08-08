Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Davis


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Davis Notice
DAVIS- Jacqueline (nee Frank) of Babylon Village passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Tom; daughters and sons-in-law Jill and John, Kim and Vincent and Alison and Adam; grand-children Sarah, Lucas, Greyson, Caleb and Quinn; and beloved sister of Eileen Scarantino. Her life's work includes providing a supportive household for her family, understanding the other person's point of view, and offering a listening ear to those in need. Her memory lives on in ball-field bleachers, yellow jeeps, monarch butterflies, and the hearts of all who loved her. Memorial service on Saturday 3-8 pm at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St., Babylon Village. www.boyd-spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now