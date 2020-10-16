DRUMMOND - Jacqueline, 90, of South Jamesport, NY, previously of Levittown, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Beloved mother to Michael (deceased), Bruce (Janet) and Dawn. Loving Gamma to her grandchildren Kristin, Jennifer Harjus (Matt), Jason, great-grandson, Jackson and niece Dianne. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Evelyn Penix and siblings Cynthia and Kathryn. Born in Detroit, MI on July 22, 1930 she grew up in Flat Rock, MI, received her BFA at Loyola University Art Institute of Chicago, married in 1951 and moved to Levittown in 1954. As a single mother, she triumphed in raising her three children and finding a meaningful career in Operations Management, ultimately working for IBM. After retirement in 1993, Jackie pursued her long-time desire to become an entrepreneur. In 1994 she opened her dream gift shop, Gallery of Accents, in Green-port, NY then moving the business to Sag Harbor, NY in 1995 where it remained until 2004. As an ardent vol-unteer, she was as a former member of the Executive Board of Friends of WLIW Channel 21 and Literacy Volunteers of America. In 2004 became a devoted volunteer at Peconic Bay Medical Center. Her comforting way made a patient's stay a little more bearable. She also loved the arts, gardening and her cat, Sweetie. In 2004, Jackie was diagnosed with breast cancer and through the tough times and good fight, remained cancer free until the time of her death. She was a fierce, independent and strong woman who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In keeping with Jackie's giving spirit, her remains will be donated to Stony Brook Medical University in lieu of a funeral. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jackie's name to the American Cancer Society
to continue the fight against breast cancer.