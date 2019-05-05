Newsday Notices
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Our Savior
231 Jayne Avenue
Patchogue, NY
DURHAM - Jacqueline 'Jackie' M., of Farmingville, NY on May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Elmer 'Bull' Durham. Loving mother of Thomas (June) Durham, Jeff Durham, Linda (Harold) Cook, Barbara (Lorraine) Durham, and the late Lori Durham. Cherished grandmother of Timothy and Melissa. Dearest sister of Robert (Sally) Rebscher and Louise (Dante) Palmieri. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, Inc. (South of LIE Ext 63) 500 North Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10AM at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Patchouge. Burial to follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 231 Jayne Avenue, Pacthogue, NY 11772
Published in Newsday from May 5 to May 6, 2019
