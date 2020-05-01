|
JORGENSEN-Jacqueline E., born March 29, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 from COVID19. Beloved mother of Deborah (Brian), Wendy (John) and Jonathan (Karen). Proud grandmother of Brian, Kelsey, Mackenzie and Jack. Cherished sister of Elaine Hansen and Leslie Pearson. Jackie attended Hillcrest Academy in Minnesota and went on to attend the School of Visual Arts in NYC. She had a love of painting, drawing, singing, dancing and playing the piano; as well as being an avid fan of golf. She later graduated from C. W. College with a degree in Therapeutic Recreation, working in Arizona in hospitals and nursing homes. She then went on to work for Southwest Airlines, which fed her love of travel. Jackie was a proud member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for over 30 years reaching the rank of Flotilla Commander as well as playing in the Auxiliary's band. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and love of life. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2020