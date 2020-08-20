HENDER - Jacqueline M. of Commack, NY on August 19, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of William (Kristi Lee), Jennifer (Michael) Izzo, Christopher (Megan). Adored grandmother Alexandra, Liam, Nicholas, Landon, Blaine and Madison.Reposing Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road Commack, NY.Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30am Christ the King R.C. Church Commack, NY.Interment Commack Cemetery Commack, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2020.