VOLLARO - Jacqueline P., 83 of West Islip passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 6, 2020. Beloved wife of her husband Pasquale, loving mother to Diane, Donna, Dean, Debra and Matthew. Wonderful grandmother to Sam, Seth, and Sophia. A big sister to Margie and faithful friend to all who knew her. Her presence will be profoundly missed and she is forever in our hearts. Heaven has gained a most precious angel.







