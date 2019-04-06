|
DAVIS - Jacqueline Rose (nee Risdon) of Islip on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of George P. Davis. Jacqueline and George met as co-workers at Newsday and celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this past October. Loving mother of Deborah D. Briggs, Gregg P.Davis (Karen), Paul D. Davis (Felicia) Jennifer A. Davis and the late Michael Davis. Cher-ished grandmother of eight and adored great grandmother of seven. The family will receive friends Saturday, ONLY April 6, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes Inc., 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip (2 miles south of exit 43-A Southern State Parkway.) Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, 10:45 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 6, 2019