Jacqueline Visone Notice
VISONE - Jacqueline A. of East Rockaway on August 18, 2019 at age 86. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Loving mother of Edward F., Nancy E. Schneider (Steven), and the late Frank. Devoted grandmother of Emily, Kristin, Joseph, Zachary, Jake, Matthew, Jordan, Daniel, Kyle. Dear sister of Anne Pizzonia. Her family is receiving friends Tuesday August 20, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Donza Funeral Home 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45 am at Saint Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway. Interment to follow at Saint Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Raymond Parish Social Ministry, 263 Atlantic Avenue, E. Rockaway NY 11518.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2019
