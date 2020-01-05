|
ARMELLINO - James A. of Rockville Centre on January 3, 2020 at age 79. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Di Benedetto). Loving father of Donna, Joseph (Heidi), Teresa Richman (Jon), Maria Henderson (Mike Hoey), Elizabeth Stuart (Peter). Devoted grandfather of Adam (Brittney), James, Benjamin, Rachel, Sarah, Erica, Justin, Samantha, Charlotte, Lily, and Patrick. Dear brother of Marie Donza (Guy) and Lucille Foley. A fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. His family will be receiving friends Sunday and Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass celebrated Tuesday 10am at Saint Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre. In lieu of flowers donations greatly appreciated to , and/or , .
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020