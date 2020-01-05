Home

Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Agnes Cathedral
Rockville Centre, NY
James A. Armellino Notice
ARMELLINO - James A. of Rockville Centre on January 3, 2020 at age 79. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Di Benedetto). Loving father of Donna, Joseph (Heidi), Teresa Richman (Jon), Maria Henderson (Mike Hoey), Elizabeth Stuart (Peter). Devoted grandfather of Adam (Brittney), James, Benjamin, Rachel, Sarah, Erica, Justin, Samantha, Charlotte, Lily, and Patrick. Dear brother of Marie Donza (Guy) and Lucille Foley. A fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. His family will be receiving friends Sunday and Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass celebrated Tuesday 10am at Saint Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre. In lieu of flowers donations greatly appreciated to , and/or , .
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020
