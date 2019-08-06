Newsday Notices
James A. Conlon Notice
CONLON - James A. age 87, (formerly of Bohemia) on August 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of the late Elizabeth Conlon, James P., Kevin, Brian (Victor Guerrero), Timothy, Kerry and Kate (David) Chan. Cherished papa of Leah Elizabeth Chan and the late James Vincent. Survived by his cousin Penny Bruccoleri and many other cousins in Ireland. He was an active member of St. John Nepomucene RC Church and past president and coach of the CYO program. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Highwy, West Sayville, Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 9:45 a.m. Thursday at St. John Nepomucene RC Church, Bohemia. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019
