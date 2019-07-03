FARALDI - James A., 65, of Cohoes, New York, passed away at his home June 22, 2019, of a heart attack. Born in Weehawken, NJ, July 11, 1953, his family moved to Point Pleasant, NJ, when he was an infant. He was a 1971 graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School. He continued his education at the University of Charleston, in West Virginia where he was active in student government and was later an Assistant Director of Admissions. He was awarded a masters degree in Public Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He moved to Long Island, NY, where he founded James Faraldi and Associates a consulting firm specializing in Public Affairs, Governmental Relations and Lobbying in New York State. He relocated to upstate New York and was retired at the time of his death. Jim was predeceased by his beloved parents, Al and Dorothy Faraldi. He is survived by his brothers and their wives Al and Claudia and Russell and Michele. He also is survived by this nephews Rob, Jamie and Nicholas, and his niece, Carly. Memorial donations can be made to LifePath, formerly the Senior Services of Albany, 28 Colvin Avenue, Suite 2, Albany, NY 12206 or the . A memorial get together will be held at the home of Al and Claudia Faraldi, 1742 Bay Isle Drive, Point Pleasant, July 20, 2019 at 12:00 noon. In addition, a Memorial Mass will be held September 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Dumont, NJ, at 11am. Jim's ashes will be interred with his parents at Lakewood Hope Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ. Published in Newsday on July 3, 2019