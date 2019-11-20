|
|
LeFEBVRE - James A. of Far-mingdale, (formerly of Sea Cliff and Wheatley Heights) on November 18, 2019. Devoted husband of Linda (nee Lisberg). Father of Scott (Lorenne), and Elaine DelBalso (Michael). Grandfather of Nicholas and Rebecca. Also survived by his loyal friend Sarge. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Nov. 20, 2019