McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
James A. Lefebvre Notice
LeFEBVRE - James A. of Far-mingdale, (formerly of Sea Cliff and Wheatley Heights) on November 18, 2019. Devoted husband of Linda (nee Lisberg). Father of Scott (Lorenne), and Elaine DelBalso (Michael). Grandfather of Nicholas and Rebecca. Also survived by his loyal friend Sarge. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Nov. 20, 2019
