AHEARNE - James F. Jr. on May 10, 2019 of Valley Stream. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Devoted father of James (Isabel), Stephen, Michael (Christine), Patrick (Avril), and Tricia Kerls (Bill). Loving grandfather of 9. Cherished great-grandfather of 4. Dear brother of Patricia and Joseph. Family will receive friends Monday at The Moore Funeral Home, 54 West Jamaica Ave., Valley Stream. Visitation from 2-4PM & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church, Valley Stream. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Wounded War-rior Project or to in James' memory would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019
