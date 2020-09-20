1/1
James (Jimmy) Birkler
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIRKLER - James (Jimmy) "Dutch" Richard, age 66 of Spring Hill, FL passed away on July 30, 2020. Jimmy was born in Oceanside, NY on November 18, 1953. Dutch graduated from W. Tresper Clarke High School in Westbury, NY in 1972. He started his first job in 1971 at the Westbury Drive-In Theatre where he met Doreen Fonzo and they married in 1975. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John (Pop) and Blanche Meade, parents Joan C. and Richard M. Birkler, and brother, Jeffrey Birkler. Jimmy developed his love of fishing from "Pop" and shared it with his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind his wife, Susan McGarry Birkler and stepson, Andrew Bifulco, children, Ashlee C. Birkler and Lindsay D. (Corey) Stewart, grandsons, William "Tyler" Hughes and Brandon James Stewart, all residing in Florida. Surviving siblings are, Scott (Nancy), Edward (Angela) and Diane Cucci (Raymond Granville); nephews and nieces, Scott Michael, Stephanie, Samantha and Christopher, all residing in New York. Jimmy worked in the Control Room at the Hernando County Jail, Brooksville, FL. His family and friends will remember him as a fabulous cook on the grill and chef in the kitchen. He will be missed dearly on the water by all his fishing buddies, especially his daughter, Ashlee. A Mass in his memory will be on Sunday, February 7, 2021 6:00 p.m. St. Ignatius of Antioch Roman Catholic Church, 715 E. Orange Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689. Special thanks to the staff at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, FL. Memorials in remembrance of James Richard Birkler, can be made to Hospice Foundation of America online at: www.hospice foundation.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
FEB
7
Funeral Mass
06:00 PM
St. Ignatius of Antioch Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved