BIRKLER - James (Jimmy) "Dutch" Richard, age 66 of Spring Hill, FL passed away on July 30, 2020. Jimmy was born in Oceanside, NY on November 18, 1953. Dutch graduated from W. Tresper Clarke High School in Westbury, NY in 1972. He started his first job in 1971 at the Westbury Drive-In Theatre where he met Doreen Fonzo and they married in 1975. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John (Pop) and Blanche Meade, parents Joan C. and Richard M. Birkler, and brother, Jeffrey Birkler. Jimmy developed his love of fishing from "Pop" and shared it with his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind his wife, Susan McGarry Birkler and stepson, Andrew Bifulco, children, Ashlee C. Birkler and Lindsay D. (Corey) Stewart, grandsons, William "Tyler" Hughes and Brandon James Stewart, all residing in Florida. Surviving siblings are, Scott (Nancy), Edward (Angela) and Diane Cucci (Raymond Granville); nephews and nieces, Scott Michael, Stephanie, Samantha and Christopher, all residing in New York. Jimmy worked in the Control Room at the Hernando County Jail, Brooksville, FL. His family and friends will remember him as a fabulous cook on the grill and chef in the kitchen. He will be missed dearly on the water by all his fishing buddies, especially his daughter, Ashlee. A Mass in his memory will be on Sunday, February 7, 2021 6:00 p.m. St. Ignatius of Antioch Roman Catholic Church, 715 E. Orange Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689. Special thanks to the staff at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, FL. Memorials in remembrance of James Richard Birkler, can be made to Hospice Foundation of America online at: www.hospice foundation.org
.