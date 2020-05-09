|
|
BRUNZA - James, of Great River, NY passed away after succumbing to COVID-19 at the age of 82 on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Jim had been courageously battling various medical issues for many years. He is survived by his loving wife Donna, who cared for him with incredible compassion and devotion; and his two sons Scott (Linda) and Mark (Erica). Jim adored his four grandchildren: Zoe, Lana, Jack, and Sydney. He was a devoted educator and coach at West Islip High School, and a Veteran of the United States Army. He had a strong passion for fitness, football, and family. Jim received All-American Honors as a football player at Wilkes University. He will be laid to rest at Calverton National Cemetery on May 11th. A funeral mass and memorial will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2020