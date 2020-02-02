Home

James Bryan OConnor

James Bryan OConnor Notice
O'CONNOR - Jaymes Bryan on January 27, 2020 passed away unexpectedly in his sleep and is now at peace. Jaymes was born February 1, 1982 in East Islip, NY. where he attended East Islip High School. As a child Jaymes loved soccer and basketball which he excelled in both sports. His idol was Michael Jordan. Jaymes had a quick wit with a beautiful smile & loved animals. Jaymes is survived by his mother, Esther Gorman & stepfather Joseph Gorman; older sisters, Kathleen, Ginny & step-sister Michelle. Jaymes also leaves behind extended family & many close friends. Private family Memorial Service will be held in North Carolina.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 2, 2020
