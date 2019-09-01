Home

Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Aidan's R.C. Church
BUNDY - Joseph James of Port Washington, NY on August 29, 2019 at 91. Key aerospace designer of: Space Shuttle, Apollo Lunar Module, Nuclear Fusion Reactor, F-14, and Strategic Space Defense. Devot- ed husband of the late Joan (nee McNicholas), friend to Mary Morin. Loving brother of Veronica Godfrey, brother- in-law James McNicholas (Lee). Sorely missed by his children Susan Bundy-Myrow (David), the late Joseph G. (late Lydia), Thomas (Patricia), Patricia Goldberg (Harvey), John (Brenda), James. Proud grandpa of Emily (Erick), Zachary, Jennifer (Sara), Rachel, Thomas and great-grandpa to Wyatt and Addy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends. He was a WWII Navy Veteran. He retired from Grumman Aerospace, working at the Los Alamos, NM, National Laboratory. Visitation Sunday 7-9 pm and Monday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:00 am at Saint Aidan's R.C. Church. Interment Calver-ton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 1, 2019
