Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church,
Bethpage, NY
WATERS -James C.("Shaum"), 88, of Old Bethpage, NY on September 24, 2019. Proud Korean War Army Veteran, retired volunteer of Plainview Hospital, and member of the VFW of Plainview Post #5942. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Amazing dad of Jim & Dianne, Nancy & Ron. Loving and proud grandpa of Emily. Dear brother of Bill and the late Jane. Brother-in-law of Don and Jeanie. Special uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 1 to 3pm and 5 to 7 pm at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Broadway, Bethpage, NY. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 am, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage, followed by interment with military honors at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Honor Flight Inc., 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 28, 2019
