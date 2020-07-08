1/1
James Cahill
CAHILL - James of Farmingdale on July 7, 2020. Devoted husband of Rose Marie. Loving father of Kathleen Bannon (Neil), Patricia Driver, Karen Kramer (Kevin), and Sharon Sisco (Wayne). Cherished grandfather of Mark, Timothy, James, Brian, Kiera, Travis, Patrick, Cody, Shane, and great-grandfather of nine. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Longtime Professor at Nassau Community College. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 11:30am at St. James RC Church, Seaford. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Copiague School District-Attention Food Pantry. mccourtandtrudden.org



Published in Newsday on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
JUL
9
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. James RC Church
Funeral services provided by
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
